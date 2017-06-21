ÁKK buys back HUF 109.57 bln of bonds early at reverse auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) bought a combined HUF 109.57 billion of bonds expiring in 2018 and 2019 before maturity at a reverse auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK bought back HUF 20.41 bln of 2018/C bonds, which mature on June 22, 2018. Bids reached HUF 29.51 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.11%.

ÁKK also bought back HUF 89.16 bln of 2019/C bonds maturing on October 30, 2019. Bids reached HUF 102.02 bln. The average repurchase yield was 0.30%. Demand as well the accepted offers exceeded even the recent high levels of interest, especially in the case for the early resale of bonds expiring beyond the end of 2018.

The repurchase yields compare to a 12-month secondary market benchmark of 0.10% and a three-year benchmark of 0.78%.

ÁKK planned to buy back HUF 5 bln of both papers.