Airport development planned throughout country

Nicholas Pongratz

The government is planning to develop airports across the country because it wants all major cities to be accessible by at least small aircraft, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar said in Székesfehérvár (75 km southwest of Budapest), according to uzletem.hu.

Image by Pexels

Magyar spoke at the general meeting of the Association of Cities with County Rights, saying that the backbone of the Hungarian economy is provided by a network of cities with county status, therefore the government wants to cooperate more closely with local leaders in their development.

The deputy minister asked the mayors to draw up airport development plans or hand over existing ones to the ministry, the business website adds.