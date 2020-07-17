Airbus sets up helicopter parts JV with Hungarian state

MTI – Econews

Aircraft maker Airbus on Friday established a joint venture with the state of Hungary that will manufacture helicopter parts in Gyula (194 km southeast of Budapest).

Photo for illustrative purposes only. (Image by Hans Geel/Shutterstock.com)

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even and managing director of the state-owned National Aviation Industry Project Company Miklós Kun signed the articles of incorporation of the JV, called Airbus Helicopters Hungary, in which the state will hold a 30% stake.

Gyula mayor Ernő Görgényi said the plant would mark the start of a new economic era for the city.

The plant will employ more than 200 highly-trained workers to make high precision metallic elementary parts for the dynamic systems of helicopters. Production is expected to start in 2022.

Airbus and the government of Hungary announced plans to cooperate on the plant in Gyula in May 2019.