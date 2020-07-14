Air traffic sees 94% y.o.y. decline in June

Nicholas Pongratz

Aviation has resumed in more countries, meaning passenger traffic has started to grow slowly again at Ferenz Liszt International, according to a statement issued by operator Budapest Airport (BUD), writes portfolio.hu.

In June, four times as many passengers turned up at the airport as in May, but compared to the level a year earlier, the decline is still 94%.

The coronavirus epidemic had the strongest impact on passenger traffic in April, at which time the number of passengers did not even reach 10,000.

In June, however, the slow growth that began in May continued, with BUD handling 84,781 departures and arrivals, as well as 9,980 tonnes of air cargo.