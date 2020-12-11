Agriculture output value up 4.1% in 2020

BBJ

The total value of the output of agriculture increased by 4.1% in 2020 in Hungary, according to data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Image by Pixabay

Compared to 2019, the volume of output of crop production lessened by 2.9% according to the first preliminary data. The quantity of cereals became 1.1% lower in total, the 7% decrease in the production of wheat was only offset by growths (of 3.6% and 3.2%) in the production of barley and maize, respectively.

The dry weather in the spring wore the development of rape the most, its production declined by 14%, the production of sunflower went up and that of protein crops decreased, too, so the quantity of industrial crops shrank by 3.7% in total, KSH notes.

The quantity of forage plants and other crop products was unchanged and that of horticultural products became 0.6% smaller. The quantity of fruits decreased by 18% because of substantial flower and bud damage caused by spring frosts, the loss affected all of the major fruit species. The quantity of grapes declined as well, by 8%, however, specialists expect an excellent vintage.

The total volume of output of livestock production fell 1.6%. The production of live animals was cut by 2.9%, due to a decrease in poultry and pig stocks. The quantity of cattle, sheep, goats, horses and other animals was unchanged. The production of animal products became 1.3% larger, that of raw cow’s milk went up and the production of the remaining products was unchanged.

The value of the output of the agricultural sector increased by 4.1% at current basic prices, and its volume of production – along with a 6.3% rise in prices – went down by 2.1%.

The volume of intermediate consumption grew by 0.7% and its prices by a total 0.2%. Out of inputs, expansions occurred in the volume of veterinary expenses, chemical fertilizer use, and agricultural services, the rest of the inputs rose less, and merely the use of animal feedingstuffs was lowered according to the first estimates.

Gross value added increased by 8.6%. Labour input in agriculture was reduced by 5.9%. Factor income grew by 9.5% and entrepreneurial income by 14.9%.

Real factor income per unit of labor force was 10% higher than in the previous year.