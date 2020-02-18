Your cart

Agricultural machinery production developed last year

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 09:00

Almost HUF 1 billion was spent to develop agricultural machinery production in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Hajdú-Bihar counties, writes magro.hu.

McHale Hungária Kft., based in Szolnok (105 km east of Budapest), lead the consortium in which three other Hungarian companies were active in the HUF 427 million non-refundable grant project.

According to the announcement, the project, funded with 50% aid under the Operational Program for Economic Development and Innovation (GINOP), started two years ago and was completed at the end of last year.

McHale Hungária Kft. expanded its production hall by 665 sqm in order to improve production and purchased modern production machines. In the consortium, McHale Hungária’s supply partners - Cabinworld-Stahl Kft, Lég-Tech-Szer Bt. and Optimit Hungária Kft. also received support for the purchase of several machines and equipment, magro.hu adds.

 

 

