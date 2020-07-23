Agri Ministry seeks to increase irrigable area by 100,000 hectares

Nicholas Pongratz

The Ministry of Agriculture intends to increase the size of irrigable areas by 100,000 hectares by 2024, State Secretary of Administration Attila Szinay said in Debrecen (225 km east of Budapest) at the Japanese-Hungarian Clean Water 2020 regional agricultural conference, writes uzletem.hu.

Image by Pixabay

Regarding the new irrigation legislation that came into force on January 1 and future tender opportunities, Szinay said that climate change has had a significant impact on agriculture, for example, due to uneven rainfall distribution, and the largest amount paid from the compensation fund has been for drought damage.

The state secretary said that, so far, more than 14,000 people have applied to develop irrigation on an area of ​​266,000 hectares, and HUF 18 billion has been awarded, of which HUF 4.3 bln has been paid out.