Age of used car imports increases

Nicholas Pongratz

The volume of used car imports has fallen by more than 40% due to the emergency measures introduced to deal with the coronavirus, with an even higher proportion of old vehicles being placed on the market than before, says uzletem.hu.

Compared to the last unrestricted month, February, the share of imported cars older than 15 years rose from 17% to 22% in April.

All this increased the average age of imported cars by eight months, to 11 and a half years.

With the gradual opening of borders, private imports will once again play a greater role in the used car market, but due to the still unfavorable exchange rate and the limited supply, a significant improvement in the composition of used car imports in the coming months cannot be expected, the website adds.