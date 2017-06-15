About 100 investors participate at HIPA forum in New York

MTI – Econews

About 100 U.S. investors were present at an investment forum organized on Wednesday by the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), in conjunction with Bloomberg Government and the Consulate General of Hungary in New York, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Levente Magyar, minister of state for economic diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, outlined the governmentʼs strategy for transforming Hungary into a production hub in Europe at the forum.

Regional and branch heads of GE, Citibank and McKinsey shared their experiences in Hungary at a panel discussion entitled “Positioning for a Post-Brexit World: How Central and Eastern Europe Stands to Gain.”

Magyar presented the Chain Bridge Budapest Award to IBM at the end of the forum. The award was established by HIPA to acknowledge corporate investments and activities that contribute to the development of Hungaryʼs economy.