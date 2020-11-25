8th graders take career guidance survey

Nicholas Pongratz

The Office of Education has introduced a national career guidance survey this year, which they now want to conduct annually for eighth-graders, writes hrportal.hu.

The study assesses studentsʼ ideas and competencies for further learning and, based on these, recommends professions and directions for further learning.

They were asked questions such as whether they would like to work in a team, deal with animals, have good dexterity, have a sense of the arts, but also asks about their academic averages.

The Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) reported that 86,701 students in 2,410 institutions completed the questionnaire, according to pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet (Hungarian Nation).

Based on the evaluated answers, development in informatics and telecommunications, grammar school training and sports were among the top choices for boys, while for girls the order was performing arts ranked the top choice, as well as sports and grammar school training. The ministry pointed out that the study does not oblige students to do anything, it only makes recommendations.