8,500 students apply for Student Loan Plus

Nicholas Pongratz

Already, 8,500 students have applied for the Student Loan Plus since its introduction on May 1; the success of the government-funded financial product among young people is unbroken, said Parliamentary and Strategic State Secretary for the Ministry of Innovation and Technology Tamás Schanda, according to origo.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Péter Magyar, CEO of the Student Loan Center, said that such loans may never have been as necessary as they have been in recent months.

It is estimated that a total of 35,000-40,000 students could turn to the center this year. He added that the main task of student lending at the moment is to prevent an increase in drop-outs from higher education for financial reasons.