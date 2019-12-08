8.5 million chocolate Santas sold in 2018

BBJ

Hungarian consumers bought 8.5 million chocolate Santas worth more than HUF 2 billion in November-December 2018, a 5% increase over the same period in 2017, reports magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Image: Pixabay

The preferences remain unchanged: milk chocolate Santa figures represent nine-tenths of the value turnover, and in fact, their weight in the category is increasing year by year. Dark chocolate Santas generate 5% of sales, a two-digit drop compared to a year ago.

Says Dóra Hajnal, senior consultant at Nielsen, a marketing firm, "The figures for December haven’t seen a huge shift in consumer preference in recent years: [they should] be sweet, be hollow."