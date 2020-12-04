777 entrepreneurs requested HUF 30 bln from Széchenyi Tourist Card

Nicholas Pongratz

By the end of November, a total of 777 entrepreneurs had requested HUF 30 billion in freely usable funds via the Széchenyi Tourist Card, according to the statement of KAVOSZ Zrt., writes origo.hu.

The opportunity has so far been used mainly by small- and medium-sized enterprises operating accommodation and catering establishments.

The Széchenyi Tourist Card has been helping industry players to stay afloat since September 21.

Its special feature is that it provides a highly advantageous loan scheme specifically for tourism businesses to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 epidemic.