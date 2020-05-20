69,000 more Hungarians register as jobseekers in April

MTI – Econews

The number of registered jobseekers in Hungary rose by 69,000, or 26.5%, to 330,700 in April from a year earlier, state news wire MTI reports, citing data published by the National Employment Office (NFSZ).

Photo by Fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The number of registered jobseekers with only a primary school education increased to 129,500 during the month and made up 39% of the total.

Almost 23% of jobseekers were 55 years or older.

The NFSZ said 22.6% of the total, or around 74,700 people, had been seeking work for more than one year. The ratio was up 8.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

Around 178,400 jobseekers, or 61.8% of the total, were eligible for some kind of unemployment or social support during the month.

The Central Statistical Office (KSH) will publish April unemployment data on May 27.