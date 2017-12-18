6.3% rise in retail sales confirmed in October

BBJ

In October 2017, the volume of sales in retail shops, according to both raw and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 6.3% compared to the same month last year, according to a second estimate of retail data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH), confirming the headline figure of the first estimate on December 6.

The volume of sales in October 2017, adjusted for calendar effects, rose by 3.1% in specialized and non-specialized food shops, by 9.7% in non-food retail shops, and by 7.1% in automotive fuel retail compared to the same month of the previous year.

Within food retail, the volume of sales grew by 3.2% in non-specialized food and beverage shops (accounting for 76% of total food retail), and by 2.8% in specialized food, beverage and tobacco stores.

Within turnover of non-food retail shops, sales rose in non-specialized shops dealing in manufactured goods (15%), bookshops, computer equipment and other specialized stores (13%), furniture and electrical goods stores (10%), and pharmaceutical, medical goods and cosmetics shops (8.8%). In contrast, the volume of sales fell in second-hand goods shops (-0.3%), as well as in textiles, clothing and footwear shops (-4.2%).

The volume of mail order and internet retail, accounting for 3.7% of all retail sales and involving a wide range of goods, rose by 27%, continuing a multi-year expansion.

Sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts and accessories, not belonging to retail data, increased by 8.2%, the KSH noted.

In October 2017, sales in the national retail trade network, as well as in mail order and internet retail, amounted to HUF 925 billion at current prices.

Food, drink and tobacco stores accounted for 45% of all retail sales, while the relevant figures for non-food retail shops and the network of petrol stations were 39% and 16%, respectively.

In January–October 2017, compared to the same ten-month period of the previous year, adjusted for calendar effects, the volume of sales in retail shops increased by 4.5%. The volume of sales rose by 2.5% in food, drink and tobacco shops, by 7.7% in non-food retail, and by 3.2% in automotive fuel retail in the first ten months.

A first estimate of figures for the retail trade in November 2017 will be published on January 8, 2018.