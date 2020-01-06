6.1% of Hungarians canʼt afford heating their home

BBJ

In 2018, some 6.1% of Hungarians were not able to afford to heat their homes sufficiently, which is below the European Unionʼs 7% average rate, according to the EUʼs statistical agency Eurostat.

The largest share of people who said that they could not afford to keep their home adequately warm was recorded in Bulgaria (34%), Lithuania (28%), Greece (23 %), Cyprus (22%), Portugal (19%) and Italy (14%), Eurostat says.

The lowest shares (around 2%) were recorded in Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Sweden.

This share peaked in 2012 (11%) in the EU, and has fallen continuously in subsequent years. Likewise, the peak in Hungary came in 2012 too, when 15% of Hungarians said that they could not afford to heat their homes sufficiently.