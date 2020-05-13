6 out of 10 obey speed limit

Nicholas Pongratz

Roughly six out of 10 motorists claim to comply with the 50 km/h speed limit within built-up areas, especially women, 74% of whom do not go fast in the city, according to a survey by K&H, writes uzletem.hu.

Image by Pixabay

Outside of residential areas, the situation is worse.

Only 52% said they would not exceed the 90 km/h limit, and 30% traveled at 96-100 km/h.

Although traffic was milder in March and April due to the coronavirus epidemic, when most cars return to the roads, speed will continue to be key; most accidents have been caused by speeding in recent years.

According to official figures, this is the cause of 30-40% of personal injury accidents, the website adds.