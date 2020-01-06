53% of Hungarians contact public authorities electronically

BBJ

Some 53% of Hungarians contact public offices electronically when handling their affairs, just above the EU average of 52%, but putting it in the leading position among the Visegrád Four countries, leading Hungarian business daily newspaper Világgazdaság wrote.

Presenting the just-released Digital Society and Economy summary for 2018 from Hungary’s Central Statistical Office, Világgazdaság highlighted that the most advanced level of e-government service, the submission of completed forms, was used by an average of a quarter of the population of the V4 countries, eight percentage points lower than the EU average.

Hungary was followed by the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia.