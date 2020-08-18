500,000 tonne sweetcorn harvest expected

BBJ

Hungaryʼs sweetcorn harvest is expected to come close to 500,000 tonnes this year, close to the annual average of 500,000-600,000 tonnes, the National Agriculture Council (NAK) told state news agency MTI.

Sweetcorn has been grown on an average of 30,000-34,000 hectares in recent years in Hungary, NAK said.

More than half of the harvest is processed by the canning industry and one-third is deep-frozen. Domestic consumption is low, at 1-1.5 kgs per person.

About 95% of the sweetcorn products made in Hungary are exported, the canned sweetcorn mainly to Russia and the CIS states, and the deep-frozen products to the United Kingdom and Germany.

Hungary is the worldʼs second biggest exporter of deep-frozen sweetcorn after the United States. For canned sweetcorn, Hungary and France are the leading European exporters, NAK said.

Last yearʼs sweetcorn harvest came to 483,489 tonnes, according to to data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH).