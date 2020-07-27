47% of batteries sold collected for recycling in Hungary

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, roughly 47% of portable batteries and accumulators sold were collected for recycling in 2018, according to data published by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

This collection rate is in line with the EU average of 48%. In 2011, the rate stood at roughly 35% in the EU and at 24% in Hungary.

The highest collection rate among member states was registered in Croatia (96%), followed by Poland (81%), Luxembourg (69%), Belgium (62%), and Slovakia (58%).

At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest rates were recorded in Estonia (30%), Cyprus (30%, 2017 data), and Portugal (31%).

According to the agency, the sales of portable batteries and accumulators in the EU remained relatively stable: from 176,000 tonnes in 2010, the amounts fell slightly to 169,000 tonnes in 2013, before rising to 191,000 tonnes in 2018. However, the collection of these products steadily increased from 55,000 tonnes in 2010 to 88,000 tonnes in 2018.