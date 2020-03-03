46% of adults lack pension savings

Nicholas Pongratz

Almost half of the adult population in the 10 European countries surveyed do not have any pension savings at all, writes napi.hu. In Hungary, the situation is even worse than average, according to a recent European survey.

According to a recent survey, nearly half of all respondents (43%) do not yet have retirement savings, although 62% expressed interest in them. For Hungarian respondents, the rates are 46% and 59% respectively.

However, 42% of non-savers said they could not afford to start such savings at this time.

The current rate of non-savers is higher than average among women, young people (aged 18-35), those with lower education, the unemployed and part-time workers, napi.hu adds.