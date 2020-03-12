Your cart

42% of Hungarian managers are women

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Thursday, March 12, 2020, 09:00

Only one-third of senior executives in EU member states are women, but in Hungary, the proportion is much higher, with 42% of managerial positions being occupied by women, according to a survey published by the European Union’s statistical office, Eurostat, to mark International Women’s Day, writes novekedes.hu.

Image by pixabay

According to data for 2019, 6.7 million people in the EU-27 held senior positions, 4.3 million of whom were men and 2.4 million were women.

In the case of listed EU companies, only 18% of senior executives are women, and 28% of boards of directors are made up of women.

While around half of the workforce in the European Union is female, women are under-represented in management positions, according to the Eurostat report, novekedes.hu notes.

 

 

