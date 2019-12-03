41% of Hungary’s railways now electric

BBJ

The electrification of Hungarian railway lines reached 41% of the total in 2019 thanks largely to Vasútvill Kft., reports news site origo.hu.

Image: Pixabay

The 70-year-old company has been involved in virtually all the major railway electrification projects in Hungary over the past seven decades, and so has deployed more than 3,000 km of overhead line for the railway network in Hungary.

The company’s revenue exceeded HUF 16 billion last year, and as a result of technological advances and asset purchases in recent years, its technical capacity allows it to reconstruct or build up to 200 km of overhead line from its own resources.

“The proportion of electrified railway lines is still significantly below the European Union average of 53.7%, but the investments made in recent years bring us step by step to complete the electrification of all high-traffic or internationally connected Hungarian railways,” said Zsolt Homlok, majority owner of Vasútvill Kft.