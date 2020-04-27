40% of home office workers feel less efficient

Nicholas Pongratz

Some 40% of those who work from home feel less efficient at work, and most miss interaction with colleagues, orderly working hours, and normal dressing from a forced home office, according to an online survey, says penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

Half of the approximately 850 respondents are happy to be able to spend the commuting time saved on a walk on their own, and to have more time with their children or pets.

Almost every person working from home uses digital devices to do so that had not typically been used previously, such as notebooks, headsets, and webcams.

However, 38% of the respondents say they are hindered in the performance of their duties by an inconsistent internet connection, penzcentrum.hu adds.