2,500 km of side roads to be renewed by 2022

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 10:00

Under the Hungarian Village Program, 2,500 km of the national side road network will be renewed with government support from Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt., Alpár Gyopáros, the government commissioner for the development of Modern Settlements has said, writes Világgazdaság.

Image by Shutterstock.com

At the handover ceremony of a 4 km section of the road connecting Biatorbágy (20 km southwest of Budapest), Etyek (25 km southwest) and Alcsútdoboz (40 km southwest), Gyopáros said the budget for 2021 envisions another HUF 100 bln for the development of the side road network, so the total investment of HUF 230 billion can be completed by the beginning of 2022.

 

 

