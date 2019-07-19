2,400 applications for prenatal baby support so far

MTI – Econews

About 2,400 applications have been received for state-subsidized prenatal baby support loans since the credit scheme was launched on July 1, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, said at a regular press briefing on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.

Interest-free, general-purpose loans of up to HUF 10 million are available to families having children until the end of 2022. They are part of a package of family support measures being rolled out by the government this year to address the problem of depopulation.

Gulyás said around 5,700 big families have submitted applications for subsidies to buy cars since July 1. Families with three or more children are eligible for up to HUF 2.5 mln for the purchase of vehicles that seat at least seven passengers under the scheme.

Gulyás said the government could "hypothetically" amend this yearʼs budget to ensure sufficient funding for the subsidies program, but added that higher than expected growth is likely to cover any greater than expected expenditure.

"Weʼll see how the degree of interest [in the subsidies] pans out," he said.

Reserves in next yearʼs budget, which stand at a record 1% of GDP, will be enough to ensure unlimited funding for the scheme in 2020, Gulyás claimed.