17% of Hungarian young people not in employment, education

BBJ

The statistical body of the European Union, Eurostat said that some 17% of Hungarians between the ages of 20 and 34 were neither employed nor on a course of education or vocational training in 2018.

The NEET (neither in employment nor in education and training) rate was a fraction higher than the 16.5% ratio for the European Union as a whole. The rate in Hungary was higher than that in Czech Republic (15%) and Poland (16.4%), but under the rate in Slovakia (20.6%). Hungary’s NEET rate has fallen almost every year since 2010 when it stood at 25.2%, Eurostat noted.