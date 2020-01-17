16 Hungarian exhibitors showing at Grüne Woche fair

MTI – Econews

Some 16 Hungarian exhibitors are showing at this yearʼs Internationale Grune Woche farm and food fair in Berlin, where the Hungarian stand was opened by Minister of Agriculture István Nagy on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Image: Messe Berlin GmbH

The minister is conducting several bilateral talks at the fair, including a meeting with his Polish counterpart Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski.

The Hungarian exhibitors are presenting truffle products, meat products, herbal teas, herb-infused honey, cold-pressed oils, and sweets.

The 85th Grüne Woche is expected to draw 400,000 visitors and will run until January 26.

The minister will also attend the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), held in parallel with the International Green Week.