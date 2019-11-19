13 member states support apiculture proposals by Hungary

MTI – Econews

A package of proposals Hungary is putting forward to increase support for the European Unionʼs beekeepers as well as tighten restrictions on cheap, adulterated honey from Asia won the support of 13 member states at a meeting of EU farm ministers in Brussels on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture told state news wire MTI.

Agriculture Minister István Nagy said the proposals, which include ones that would broaden and deepen EU resources for beekeepers, were supported by Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, and Greece, as well as by the Visegrád Group and other countries in the region.

A document summarizing the outcome of the meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on Monday acknowledged the concerns over the apiculture sector expressed by the Hungarian delegation as well as their request for "urgent measures to protect domestic bees".

"Many delegations supported the request to help the sector through measures including analysis and research, enhanced promotion and the inclusions of apiculture in the ʼEuropean Green Dealʼ," according to the document.