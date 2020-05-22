105,000 jobs get subsidy applications from 8,000 companies

Nicholas Pongratz

The number of applicants for the job protection wage subsidy program has been growing exponentially since the beginning of May; according to the latest data, more than 8,000 companies have already submitted applications, writes origo.hu.

Photo by Lidia Muhamadeeva / Shutterstock.com

The opportunity provided in the Economic Protection Action Plan will help about 105,000 people and their families by preserving jobs, Minister for Innovation and Technology László Palkovics has announced.

Most of the requests for support came from the manufacturing industry, tourism and hospitality, trade, car repair, and transportation and warehousing.

Territorially, most of the support was requested from Fejér, Pest, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Bács-Kiskun counties.