1,026 settlements awarded HUF 10 bln under village program

Nicholas Pongratz

Another 1,026 settlements will be awarded nearly HUF 10 billion in grants under the Hungarian Village Program, Government Commissioner Alpár Gyopáros, responsible for the development of modern settlements, said at a press conference in Budapest, according to origo.hu.

Gyopáros said that the government had announced 22 tenders in the Supporting Small-Scale Local Development sub-program this year. In addition to the previous 14, the results of five other tenders have now been announced, with more than 1,000 settlements receiving the approximately HUF 10 bln in support.

Some 120 successful applicants for the construction and repair of rural cycle paths won nearly HUF 4 bln. Another 332 settlements will receive about HUF 2 bln for the development of municipal cemetery infrastructure, and nearly HUF 1 bln will be provided for the infrastructure development of cemeteries owned by churches in 147 settlements.