100,000 expectant mothers open to working flexibly

Nicholas Pongratz

Some 28% of expectant mothers, about 100,000 people, would work if the working conditions were right for them, such as home-based activities with sufficiently flexible working hours, according to a recent survey of 4,200 expectant mothers, said Peter Bayer, Managing Director of Babadirect Kft., according to penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Bayer said that during quarantine, teleworking quickly gained ground, so the hope in professional circles arose that this labor market reserve of 100,000 people could finally be mobilized.

There is optimism that the survey shows that expectant mothers spend a surprising amount of time on self-education, with 60% of women who want to work actively engaging in self-education.

Most study between 1.7 and 1.8 hours per day, apart from university graduates, who rather study between 1.4 and 1.5 hours per day.

The survey, which is not representative, also shows that more than half of non-working mothers do not intend to take up work, the business website adds.