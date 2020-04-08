Tourism nights, sales revenues rise in February

BBJ

The number of tourism nights increased by 9.8% and sales revenues rose by 21% in February compared to the same period of 2019, according to data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Arrivals were not yet negatively affected by the coronavirus epidemic, KSH says.

The number of nights spent by international tourists increased by 11% and that of nights spent by domestic tourists by 8.3% year-on-year. Considering seasonal and calendar effects, the number of foreign tourism nights grew by 6.2% and of domestic tourism nights by 5.7%.

International tourist arrivals increased by 6.7% and international tourism nights grew by 11%. Some 349,000 guests spent 893,000 tourism nights in commercial accommodation establishments. The number of the latter ones significantly increased in each type of accommodation except for bungalow complexes. Approximately 69% of international tourism nights were registered in the Budapest-Central Danube region.

Domestic arrivals and tourism nights were up by 10% and by 8.3% respectively to 407,000 arrivals and 854,000 tourism nights. The value of the latter indicator increased in all types of accommodation, except bungalow complexes. More than half of all domestic tourism nights were spent at Lake Balaton, in the Budapest-Central Danube region and in Northern Hungary.

The occupancy rate of hotels increased by 1.2 percentage points to 52%.

Total gross sales revenues were up by 21% (to HUF 34 billion), within which accommodation fee revenues grew by 24% (to HUF 18 bln) at current prices.

With Széchenyi Recreation Card, cardholders paid more 85% more, totaling HUF 2.2 bln.

On 29 February 2020, compared to 28 February of the previous year:

The number of commercial accommodation establishments was down 59 at the end of February compared to February 28 last year. Some 2,475 establishments remained in operation with nearly 78,000 available rooms and 215,000 bed-places.

Compared to the first two months of 2019, 11% more tourism nights (a total of 3.5 million) were registered in January-February 2020. International guests spent 14% and domestic guests 7.5% more tourism nights (1.8 million and 1.6 million, respectively) in commercial accommodation establishments.

Hotel room occupancy increased by 2.3 percentage points to 49.6%.

Commercial accommodation establishments achieved 20% more total gross sales revenue at current prices, amounting to HUF 68 billion.