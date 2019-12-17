Plusz bond stock climbs over HUF 3 tln

MTI – Econews

Weekly sales of Hungarian Government Securities Plus bonds for retail investors reached HUF 94.3 billion in the 28th week after their launch, bringing total stock to HUF 3.038 trillion, data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) shows, state news wire MTI reports.

The weekly sales were over the HUF 81 bln average in the previous 20 weeks.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Finance Minister Mihály Varga stressed that there are no plans to change the conditions for the Plusz bonds.

He said just HUF 1 bln of the Plusz bonds had been redeemed early, responding to a question.