World Bread Award goes to Hungarian baker

BBJ

The U.K.’s World Bread Award has gone to Hungarian baker István Nádházi this year for his "French Country Sourdough", with the baker winning both the "Real Bread Campaign" and overall categories, according to worldbreadawards.com.

István Nádházi (center) at the ceremony

Nádházi moved to London with his family in 2011. He started his career at bakery Gail’s. Now he runs his own business, "Mʼs Bakery" with his wife and employs a single shop salesperson.

Bread is a huge industry in the United Kingdom: 12 million loaves are sold every day. The phenomenon of the artisan bakery has taken off in the last decade. The main goal of World Bread Award is to promote the skill of bread-making, and to encourage and foster the art of baking both now and for future generations.