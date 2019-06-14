Wizz Air offers fan flights to Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff

Bence Gaál

Hungarian discount airline Wizz Air will launch two special fan flights to the Hungarian national soccer teamʼs last qualifying match for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, in the Welsh capital of Cardiff this November.

The flights will take off from Budapest at 8 a.m. and 8.30 a.m., respectively, on November 19, arriving in Cardiff before noon. The takeoff times for the return flights from Cardiff will be at 1 a.m. and 1.30 a.m. after the match.

Wizz Air says that tickets are available starting from HUF 31,790 (EUR 99.99, GBP 89.99) at its official site and via its mobile application.

The airline also offered special fan flights for last weekʼs Euro qualifier in Baku, Azerbaijan, where Hungary beat the hosts 3-1. Before that, Wizz Air also provided flights to 2018 World Cup qualifiers and Euro 2016 games in France.

"We are proud that, thanks to our special flights, many of our compatriots were able to celebrate the Hungarian teamʼs success in the Baku stadium," said András Radó, Wizz Airʼs communications manager. "We are very happy about the excellent performance of the team, and we are glad to provide the fans a trip to Cardiff as well. With the takeoff timing of the flights, we are trying to make seeing their favorites and returning the same night as simple as possible."

The Hungarian national team currently sits at the top of its qualifying group after beating Wales 1-0 in Budapest this week. The Cardiff game will be the teamʼs last match in the qualifiers.