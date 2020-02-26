ʼWhat the France Nightʼ at Akvárium

BBJ

The Main Hall of Akvárium Klub will host three French artists on April 9 at a free event entitled "What the France Night", held within the framework of cooperation between the venue and Budapest Spring Festival, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The three performers will be Kid Francescoli, Anoraak, and KIZ.

Kid Francescoli, a project founded by Mathieu Hocine in Marseille achieved its first success in France in 2013 with the album "With Julia". International success followed in 2017, via a record entitled "Play me Again". The projectʼs music was featured in the ads of several luxury brands, such as Chanel, Lanvin, Lacoste, and Lancome. Kid Francescoliʼs latest album is "Lovers", was released in January 2020.

Anoraak, bringing a 1980ʼs synthpop sound to Akvárium, is a project founded by musician, singer, producer, and DJ Frédéric Rivière. Anoraakʼs debut album was released in 2008, followed by several new records ever since. Artists such as Mika, Sally Shapiro, and Metronomy have cooperated with Anoraak over the years.

Electropop duo KIZ, consisting of Alice Chiaverini and Marc Parodia, enjoys ever-growing popularity with 12,000 followers on YouTube. The duo has recorded several covers as well as original songs. KIZʼs debut album is set to be released in March.