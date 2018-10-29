Vylyan Winery looking for crowd favorite label

Bence Gaál

The Vylyan Winery is looking for a crowd favorite label for its 2018 "Bogyólé" wine, with the vote running until November 3 on the companyʼs Facebook page, where anyone can vote for one of 220 entries submitted, all of which will be on display in a later exhibition, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Vylyanʼs Bogyólé wine (photo by Vylyan.hu)

Vylyan has been supporting the intertwining of fresh wine and modern art for nearly 15 years, helping young graphic design talents, according to the press release.

Involving relevant universities, the company announced its label design contest for the 14th time. This yearʼs "Bogyólé" wines carry a label design by Botond Csiby-Gindele, a graphic design student at Egerʼs Eszterházy Károly University. The design was picked by a panel of experts.



The public can also pick its own favorite by voting for one of 220 entries on Vylyanʼs Facebook page by November 3. An exhibition of all the submitted designs will run November 8-20. Awards, including the "Crowd Favorite" prize, will be presented by Vylyanʼs Managing Director Mónika Debreczeni on November 7, at the opening of the exhibition.

The organizers will give away one bottle of "Bogyólé" 2018 for gallery voters, as well as an invitation for two for the award ceremony at the exhibitionʼs opening.

The exhibition will be open, free of charge, in Tesla Budapestʼs exhibition space, at Kazinczy u. 21 in District 7.