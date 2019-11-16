Vinyl and CD fair at Dürer Kert

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Ruin pub Dürer Kert will organize a vinyl record and CD fair on November 17 with more than 70 sellers and a great selection of LPs, CDs, DVDs, T-shirts, posters, magazines, books, badges and more.
Located at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19-21, the market opens at 10 a.m. In case you have items to sell, you can book a table at info@lemezpiac.com or by calling +36 70 606 5000 (the number is available on working days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Admission is free, according to durerkert.com.
scroll for moreall times CET
LeitnerLeitner
CPI Hungary
Indotek
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben