Vinyl and CD fair at Dürer Kert

BBJ

Ruin pub Dürer Kert will organize a vinyl record and CD fair on November 17 with more than 70 sellers and a great selection of LPs, CDs, DVDs, T-shirts, posters, magazines, books, badges and more.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Located at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19-21, the market opens at 10 a.m. In case you have items to sell, you can book a table at info@lemezpiac.com or by calling +36 70 606 5000 (the number is available on working days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Admission is free, according to durerkert.com.