UNICEF charity concert at Budapest Park

BBJ

Well known Hungarian bands will perform in Budapest Park on June 16 at a charity concert organized by the Hungarian unit of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), according to the website of the venue.

Income from ticket sales will support the work of the organization, which helps children in need. The line-up includes hip-hop band Punnany Massif, Roma formation Parno Graszt and beat rockers Blahalouisiana. Other performers are Magna Cum Laude, Caramel, Supernem, Bagossy Brothers Company and Lóci Játszik.

Individual tickets are available starting from HUF 3,999 at Budapestpark.hu.

