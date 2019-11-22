Trafó presents Pál Frenák’s ‘Cage’

BBJ

Trafó House of Contemporary Arts in Budapest presents a show by Franco-Hungarian contemporary dance group Compagnie Pál Frenák on December 10 and 11, at 8 p.m. according to trafo.hu.

Photo: Katalin Bobál

"Cage" presents the weakness of the individual, who is trapped in a cage of oppression, as a generational degeneration: men and women who willingly but ignorantly walked into a game of power.

The performance is deeply inspired by modern man’s inability to connect to others while finding comfort in a virtual reality instead. This time the choreographers are to use a radically reduced space to interlace the motives of the concept.

The enthralling set highlights the confinement of cage-like communicational systems, which falsely projects the image of transparency, trafo.hu says.

Tickets cost HUF 2,800, and are available online at the trafo.hu website.