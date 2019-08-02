Traditional Hungarian curd gets TSG designation

remember me
"Rögös túró", a traditional curd made in Hungary, has obtained the Traditional Specialties Guaranteed (TSG) label from the European Commission, the Dairy Products Council said, adozona.hu reported.
Rögös túró is an essential component of a number of traditional Hungarian dishes such as crepes with curd, cheesecake, cheese dumplings and noodles with curd.
TSG products must have a traditional composition or be made according to traditional production methods; however, the designation does not impose any restrictions on the geographical origin of the product, adozona.hu said.
