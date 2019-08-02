Traditional Hungarian curd gets TSG designation

BBJ

"Rögös túró", a traditional curd made in Hungary, has obtained the Traditional Specialties Guaranteed (TSG) label from the European Commission, the Dairy Products Council said, adozona.hu reported.

Noodles with curd (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Rögös túró is an essential component of a number of traditional Hungarian dishes such as crepes with curd, cheesecake, cheese dumplings and noodles with curd.

TSG products must have a traditional composition or be made according to traditional production methods; however, the designation does not impose any restrictions on the geographical origin of the product, adozona.hu said.