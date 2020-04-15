Tourism Agency promises bonus support for festivals

Nicholas Pongratz

If the epidemiological situation allows festivals to be organized, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) plans to distribute many times the previous subsidies, the CEO of the organization Zoltán Guller announced in an interview published on the MTÜ’s website.

According to Guller, the measure would not only be important for boosting tourism, but also a huge help for artists who have been without performances for weeks.

As it is not yet known whether famous foreign stars will be able to come to Hungary this year, there is a constant consultation with the festival organizers, he said.