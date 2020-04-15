Tourism Agency promises bonus support for festivals

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
If the epidemiological situation allows festivals to be organized, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) plans to distribute many times the previous subsidies, the CEO of the organization Zoltán Guller announced in an interview published on the MTÜ’s website.
According to Guller, the measure would not only be important for boosting tourism, but also a huge help for artists who have been without performances for weeks.
As it is not yet known whether famous foreign stars will be able to come to Hungary this year, there is a constant consultation with the festival organizers, he said.
scroll for moreall times CET
PwC Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben