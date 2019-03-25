Thievery Corporation to play Budapest Park

BBJ

American electronic music duo Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, known as Thievery Corporation, will play a gig at Budapest Park on June 30, langologitarok.blog.hu reported.

Thievery Corporation in concert (photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com)

The concert will showcase the duo’s latest album, “Treasures from the Temple,” but is also expected to feature some of their greatest hits. Formed in 1995 in Washington, the groupʼs musical style mixes elements of dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern, hip-hop, electronica, and Brazilian, including bossa nova.

The band takes a progressive political stance, opposing war and exploitative trade agreements, supporting human rights and food programs. Best known tracks include “Lebanese Blonde,” “Sweet Tides,” “Until The Morning,” and “The Richest Man in Babylon.” Tickets are already available at the website of Budapest Park.