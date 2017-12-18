Theatres see ticket revenues rise 13.2% in 2016

MTI – Econews

Theaters in Hungary had HUF 24.95 billion in combined ticket revenues last year, up from HUF 22.04 bln in 2015, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said in a summary of data, as reported today by state news agency MTI.

Last year 179 theaters operated in Hungary, offering 59,000 seats to audiences and providing jobs for 6,568 full-time employees.

The capital had 99 theaters, 71 were located in other towns, and nine in smaller settlements.

Theaters hosted 28,660 performances in 2016, welcoming audience numbers of 7.14 mln during the year, up from 6.73 mln two years ago, and 4.73 mln five years ago, reported MTI.

Hungarian theaters welcomed 296 foreign stage groups from 48 different countries, who performed 491 shows throughout the year for nearly 150,000 guests.

Meanwhile, 133 Hungarian theater groups traveled abroad to perform 1.42 mln shows in 42 countries for 1.3 mln guests.