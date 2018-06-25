The Chainsmokers joins literacy campaign for Hungarian children

American DJ/production duo Alex Pall and Andrew Taggar, better known as The Chainsmokers, are backing the “KönyvForgató” Literacy Program run by United Way Hungary by putting their name on t-shirts sold for charity.
“KönyvForgató” assists Hungarian children in developing comprehensive reading skills. Those who buy a t-shirt are not only supporting the program; the unique serial number of each t-shirt also acts as a raffle ticket. Fans who buy a “Read It” shirt sponsored by The Chainsmokers will enter a draw to have the chance to meet the DJ duo in person on July 5 at Balaton Sound.
To enter the competition, fans must keep the receipt of their t-shirt purchase and register their serial number by 6 p.m. on June 27 at causeart.hu/chainsmokers-nyeremenyjatek. All profits from the purchases go to United Way Hungary and its literacy campaign.