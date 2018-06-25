The Chainsmokers join literacy campaign for Hungarian children

Bence Gaál

American DJ and production duo Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, better known as The Chainsmokers, are backing the “KönyvForgató” Literacy Program run by United Way Hungary by putting their name on T-shirts sold for charity.

Alex Pall (left) and Andrew Taggart, collectively known as The Chainsmokers, are helping raise awareness of literacy needs in Hungary.

“KönyvForgató” assists Hungarian children in developing comprehensive reading skills. Those who buy a T-shirt are not only supporting the program; the unique serial number of each T-shirt also acts as a raffle ticket. Fans who buy a “Read It” shirt sponsored by The Chainsmokers will enter a draw to have the chance to meet the duo in person on July 5 at the Balaton Sound festival.

To enter the competition, fans must keep the receipt of their T-shirt purchase and register their serial number by 6 p.m. this Wednesday, June 27 here. All profits from the purchases go to United Way Hungary and its literacy campaign.