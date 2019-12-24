The BBJ wishes you a Merry Christmas

BBJ

We would like to thank all our readers and partners for their interest throughout the year. We look forward to working with you again after Christmas and wish you all the very best for the festive season.

Our team will now take a Christmas break. Contrary to our practice in recent years, our news service will continue on December 27 instead of January 2, in order to keep you updated with the latest developments in the business world.