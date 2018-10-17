Szimpla kert to host used bike market

remember me
Ruin bar Szimpla kert, located on Kazinczy utca in District 7, will feature its "bike circus" used bike market and exhibition this Saturday, October 20, according to Szimplaʼs official website.
A selection of refurbished bicycles, accessories and tools will be on offer. Szimpla will also offer vintage artefacts and recycled bikes as a side event for bike lovers, as well as stalls selling gifts and jewelry made from recycled bike parts.
Charges for on-the-spot bike servicing and the entire income from market fees will be donated to charity, szimpla.hu says.
