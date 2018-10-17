Your cart

Szimpla kert to host used bike market

 BBJ
 Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 08:30

Ruin bar Szimpla kert, located on Kazinczy utca in District 7, will feature its "bike circus" used bike market and exhibition this Saturday, October 20, according to Szimplaʼs official website.

A selection of refurbished bicycles, accessories and tools will be on offer. Szimpla will also offer vintage artefacts and recycled bikes as a side event for bike lovers, as well as stalls selling gifts and jewelry made from recycled bike parts.

Charges for on-the-spot bike servicing and the entire income from market fees will be donated to charity, szimpla.hu says.

 

 

