Sziget to sell signed vinyl LPs for charity

BBJ

Organizers of Sziget Festival announced the sale of vinyl records signed by stars such as Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters, offering the income to the Superar program which aims at helping disadvantaged children through music, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A signed copy of X by Ed Sheeran. (Photo: Sziget Festival)

Fans who purchase a signed vinyl will also receive a setlist and Instax photo. The sale begins at 11 a.m. on December 20.

The beneficiary of the income from the sales, Superar Foundation, offers high-quality musical training free of charge to children, especially those from a disadvantaged background.

"This is the second year when we are providing Superarʼs Hungarian program its entire yearly budget," says Tamás Kádár, chief organizer of Sziget. "One part of it is the income from charity events like this."

He adds that Sziget Festival, just like Superar, offers people the experience of belonging to a diverse community.

The following vinyl records will be on sale: X by Ed Sheeran, High as Hope by Florence and The Machine, Foo Fighters by Foo Fighters, Beerbongs&Bentleys by Post Malone, Sleep Well by The National, and Blurryface by Twenty One Pilots.

Further information and prices are available here.